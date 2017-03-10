UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 7digital Group Plc:
* Preliminary FY total revenues up 15% to £11.9m after currency gains
* Preliminary FY reported loss per share was 4.53 pence per share
* Board of directors is not proposing final dividend in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)