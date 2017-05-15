May 15 888 Holdings Plc:

* UK's gambling commission (UKGC) is conducting review of manner in which licensee has carried on its licensed activities to ensure compliance with UKGC operating licence held by licensee

* Review has been initiated to assess certain measures that licensee employs to ensure social responsibility to its customers

* Licensee will be proactively engaged in a cooperative and collaborative manner with UKGC throughout this review

* Company will make a further announcement as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)