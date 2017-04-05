April 5 8point3 Energy Partners Lp:

* 8Point3 energy partners reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $9.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.9 million

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - forecasts Q2 2017 distribution of $0.2642 per share, an increase of 3.0 percent compared to Q1 2017 distribution

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - 2017 financial guidance remains unchanged, reiterates fiscal year 2017 distribution growth of 12pct

* Increased Q1 distribution by 3.0 percent over Q4 distribution

* Declared Q1 2017 distribution of $0.2565 per share

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, 8point3 Energy Partners reported revenue of $9.9 million, net loss of $5.3 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue of $14.0 million to $16.0 million; sees Q2 2017 net income of $3.0 million to $5.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $17.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S