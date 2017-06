May 25 8x8 Inc

* 8X8, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $66.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.6 million

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up about 17 to 19 percent

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $296 million to $300 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03