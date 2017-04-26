BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 A Brown Company Inc
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: