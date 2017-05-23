May 23 Nvidia Corp

* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668

* Polaris Innovations Limited has not yet responded to actions

* On May 9, co filed motion to stay action pending final resolution of ipr of U.S. Patents nos. 7,886,122; 7,124,325; and 8,161,344 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: