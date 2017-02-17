Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :
* Has signed new agreement with Willys regarding store in Ekholmen centrum in Linköping
* Agreement means increased annual revenues of about 2 million Swedish crowns ($225,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8654 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.