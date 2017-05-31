May 31 A-mark Precious Metals Inc:

* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A

* A-Mark Precious Metals- pursuant to amendment maturity date of co's $225 million trading credit facility has been extended to aug. 31, 2017