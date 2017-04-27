BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 A. O. Smith Corp:
* A. O. Smith reports 19 percent earnings growth on 16 percent increase in sales
* Quarterly sales rose 16 percent
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.09 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Qtrly net sales $ 740.0 million versus $ 636.9 million
* A. O. Smith Corp - increased midpoint of full-year earnings per share guidance by $0.03 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $699.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A. O. Smith Corp - "optimistic we will grow revenues between nine and 10 percent" for 2017
* A. O. Smith Corp - "strength of both u.s. Water heater industry and our consumer product demand in china is encouraging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.