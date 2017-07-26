FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports record second quarter net earnings on nearly 11 percent increase in sales
July 26, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-A. O. Smith reports record second quarter net earnings on nearly 11 percent increase in sales

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.07 to $2.11

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A. O. Smith - continued to see demand for premium products in China with sales growth in local currency of 20 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $2.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $738.2 million versus $667.0 million

* A. O. Smith Corp - Q2 sales for North America segment increased nearly nine percent to $470.7 million

* A. O. Smith Corp - "project our global sales will grow between 10 and 11 percent" in 2017

* A. O. Smith Corp - "We continued to see solid demand for our premium products in china with sales growth in local currency of 20 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

