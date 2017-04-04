BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 A Schulman Inc -
* A Schulman reports fiscal 2017 second quarter, first half results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 sales $568.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $581.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion
* Co is maintaining previously stated fiscal 2017 operating targets of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion in sales, adjusted EBITDA of $225 million-$230 million
* Outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share remains in range of $2.08 to $2.18 on an operating basis in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing