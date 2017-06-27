BRIEF-Staples to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for about $6.9 bln in cash
* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion
June 27 A Schulman Inc:
* A Schulman Inc - A. Schulman to secure international executive search firm to support CEO succession plan
* A Schulman Inc - plan calls for Gingo to step down from his chief executive officer position at end of his current, two-year contract in August 2018
* A Schulman- retain executive search firm to assist board in search for successor candidate to current chairman, president and CEO Joseph M. Gingo
* A Schulman Inc - plans call for Gingo to remain with company as its executive chairman when a successor is named to ensure a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement