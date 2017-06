May 30 A1M PHARMA AB

* RECEIVED A SO-CALLED "NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE" FOR PATENT APPLICATION ENTITLED "DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF PREECLAMPSIA" FROM CANADIAN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OFFICE (CIPO)

* AFTER IT IS FORMALLY APPROVED, THE PATENT WILL BE VALID TO 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)