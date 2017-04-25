April 26 A2 Milk Company Ltd
* It was anticipating lower infant formula sales during
second half relative to first half FY17
* Company confirms that for 9 months ended 31 March 2017,
group revenue was NZ$388.5 million
* Group revenue for 2017 financial year is forecast to be
approximately NZ$525 million
* Company is now expecting infant formula sales for second
half FY17 to exceed sales achieved in first half FY17
* "Still expecting infant formula sales to be materially
higher than in second half FY16"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: