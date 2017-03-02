March 2 A2z Infra Engineering Ltd

* Says contract awarded from grid solar and energy effeciency project in Nepal

* Says contract price worth $7.1 million Source text: [A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange that a contract has been awarded from Grid Solar and Energy Efficiency Project, Nepal Electricity Authority vide the letter of award dated March 2, 2017 for Design, Supply, Delivery, Installation, testing and Commissioning of 33/11 KV Substations and 33 KV Lines, vide Tender No.: GSEEP/W/ICB-2 for the contract price aggregating to USD 7,066,613.41 (US Dollar Seven Million Sixty Six Thousand Six Hundred Thirteen and cents Forty One Only)] Further company coverage: