June 8 AA Plc:
* Triennial review of AA's UK Defined Benefit Pension Scheme
has been concluded and trustee and AA have come to agreement on
deficit funding plan
* Increase in deficit is largely caused by reduction in long
term gilt yields
* Triennial valuation of UK's pension scheme's deficit as at
31 March 2016 is 366 mln stg compared with previous 2013
triennial deficit valuation of 202 mln stg
* Agreed a nine-year deficit recovery additional funding
plan with trustee, taking into account continued funding of
previous deficit
* Will make additional contributions of 8 mln stg per annum
for next two years
* Next triennial actuarial review is scheduled for three
years as at 31 March 2019
