June 5 Aac Holdings Inc

* AAC HOLDINGS, Inc. announces intention to seek new term loan facility and new revolving credit facility

* AAC Holdings- to seek a new senior secured term loan facility of up to $210 million and a new senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $55 million

* AAC Holdings Inc says expects to use proceeds of new facilities to refinance certain existing debt and to pay transaction fees and expenses

* AAC Holdings - terms of potential refinancing will be disclosed upon completion of transaction, which is anticipated to occur in late June 2017