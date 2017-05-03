New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 AAC Holdings Inc:
* AAC Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $73 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $295 million to $305 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.58
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $299.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.