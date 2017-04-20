April 20 AAK AB (Publ)
* Q1 organic volume growth of 5 percent (0)
* Q1 operating profit reached SEK 431 million (381), an
improvement of 13 percent
* Reuters poll: AAK Q1 operating profit was seen at SEK 417
million
* Says based on AAK's customer value propositions for health
and reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and
solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic
about future
* Says main drivers are continued positive underlying
development in food ingredients and continued improvement in
chocolate & confectionery fats
* Says there has been a slight decrease in raw material
prices during Q1 which will have a positive impact during second
half of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)