July 17 (Reuters) - Aak Ab (Publ)

* Q2 operating profit reached SEK 409 million (368)

* Q2 sales SEK 6,612 million (5,090)

* Q2 total volumes were up 11 percent (6)

* Q2 organic volume growth was 5 percent (1)

* Reuters poll: AAK Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 413 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)