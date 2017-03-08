BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S:
* FY net profit 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1.01 million) versus 0.5 million crowns year ago
* FY net sales 74.8 million crowns versus 78.8 million crowns year ago
* Sees pre-tax profit of 15 million crowns in 2017
* Has raised 2017 pre-tax profit due to sale of Christian Bassogog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0421 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.