March 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* Aam announces pricing of $1.2 billion in senior notes

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - has priced previously announced offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2025

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - has priced previously announced offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2027

* Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis