March 21 aap Implantate AG:
* Sales by 514,000 euros ($555,993.80) and EBITDA by 450,000 euros slightly below guidance
for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties
* Announces that in course of drawing up annual financial statements for 2016 management
board decided as a precautionary measure to revoke an initial sale with a distribution partner
invoiced in financial year
* Reason is a delayed payment of contractual due purchase price
* In continued operation in financial year 2016 sales are at 10.5 million euros and EBITDA
at -7.9 million euros and thereby slightly below current guidance
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
