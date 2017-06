May 8 AAP IMPLANTATE AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD PLAN SHARE BUYBACK TO PARTIALLY DISTRIBUTE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF AAP BIOMATERIALS GMBH

* IT IS INTENDED WITHIN SHARE BUYBACK TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR A MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE (INCLUDING INCIDENTAL COSTS) OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION

* BASED ON CURRENT SHARE PRICE LEVEL OF AAP SHARE IT IS INTENDED WITHIN SHARE BUYBACK TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR A MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION

* AGAINST BACKGROUND OF INTENDED SHARE BUYBACK MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL NEITHER PROPOSE A DIVIDEND PAYMENT NOR A CAPITAL DECREASE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TAKING PLACE ON 16 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)