16 hours ago
BRIEF-AAR reports Q4 sales $492.3 million
July 11, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-AAR reports Q4 sales $492.3 million

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - AAR Corp

* AAR reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $492.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $481 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AAR Corp says net debt at May 31, 2017 increased to $149.0 million compared to $118.9 million at May 31, 2016

* AAR Corp says board authorized a new stock repurchase program that provides for repurchase of up to $250 million of company's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

