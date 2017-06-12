BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 AAR Corp:
* AAR - on june 12, 2017, United States Court Of Federal Claims issued revised scheduling order in matter of Dyncorp International v. U.S. and co's unit
* AAR Corp - under revised scheduling order, COFC is expected to render a decision on or before october 31, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2sgWYNN Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million