May 11 Aareal Bank AG

* Remains on course, following solid start into the new year

* Increased full-year outlook affirmed

* Consistently pursuing our strategic priorities, making good progress

* Net interest income for Q1 was eur 164 million

* Consolidated operating profit totalled eur 71 million for quarter under review

* Consolidated net income was eur 47 million

* Will focus on further expediting investments for future during current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: