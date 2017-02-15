UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Aareal Bank AG
* Says enters into strategic partnership with UK-based servicing company Mount Street
* Says the aim of this strategic partnership is to support Aareal Bank's credit and syndication processes
* Says will take a 20 per cent stake in Mount Street
* Says transaction itself only marginally affects its financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.