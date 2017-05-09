BRIEF-India cenbank does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
India central bank does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 9 Aarey Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says company has received first commercial export order
* Says order for 20 MT of thiobromine from Germany
Says order to be executed by 30 june
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------