BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 Aarhus Elite A/S:
* H1 net sales 54.6 million Danish crowns ($7.7 million)versus 49.1 million crowns year ago
* H1 operating loss 4.7 million crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Maintains expectations for net result and revenue for FY 2016/17 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0709 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement