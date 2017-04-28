BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Aaron's Inc
* Aaron's Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $834.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 revenue $844.6 million versus $854.4 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80
* Same store revenues (revenues earned in company-operated stores open for entirety of both quarters) decreased 9.3% during Q1 of 2017
* Identified approximately 70 additional stores to be closed in Q2 of 2017
* Says outlook company issued on February 17, 2017 remains unchanged
* Continues to expect it will incur aggregate pre-tax charge of about $13 million in 2017 with respect to stores identified for closure
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $3.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract