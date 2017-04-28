Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 28 Aarti Drugs Ltd
* Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board issed closure directions unit in Tarapur
* Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board notice was based on sample from MIDC drainage chamber
* Says closure might affect profit before tax by about 2 percent on yearly basis; assuming restart process takes about a month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)