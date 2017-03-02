UPDATE 2-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
March 2 AAT Holding SA:
* Main objective of the co in coming years will focus on building a strong position of Polon-Alfa brand in foreign markets
* Company assumes a gradual increase in share of products from fire alarm systems segment in structure of sales in coming years
* Company decided to expand production capacity of its factory in Bydgoszcz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
LONDON, May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.