March 2 AAT Holding SA:

* Main objective of the co in coming years will focus on building a strong position of Polon-Alfa brand in foreign markets

* Company assumes a gradual increase in share of products from fire alarm systems segment in structure of sales in coming years

* Company decided to expand production capacity of its factory in Bydgoszcz