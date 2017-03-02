BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 Aayan Real Estate Company Kscp
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.75 million dinars versus 2.71 million dinars year ago
* FY operating revenue 7.7 million dinars versus 5.3 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends 6.5 fils /share cash dividend for 2016
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.