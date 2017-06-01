BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1 AB-BIOTICS SA:
* Q1 NEGATIVE EBITDA 144,846 EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 870,278 EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL INCOME 1.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2rHUiZR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28