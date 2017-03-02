March 2 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa:
* Q4 revenue $14.20 billion versus $13.84 billion in Reuters
poll
* Q4 normalized EBITDA $5.25 billion versus $5.58 billion in
Reuters poll
* Q4 total volumes 159.4 million hls versus 148 million hls
in Reuters poll
* Expects cost of sales per hl to increase low single digits
on a constant geographic basis
* Proposes a final dividend of 2.00 euros per share,
* Expect SG&A to remain broadly flat in 2017
* Between April 1, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016, $282 million of
synergies and cost savings were realized in connection with the
combination with SABMiller
* Expects to accelerate total revenue growth in FY 2017
* Expect net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7
billion in FY 2017
* We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY
2017 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct
