March 2 Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv
* Revenue grew by 2.4 pct in FY 2016 and by 0.2 pc in Q4
2016
* On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew by 4.1
pct in FY16 and by 3.1 pct in 4Q16
* Total volumes declined by 2.0 pct in FY16, with own beer
volumes down 1.4 pct and non-beer volumes down 6.2 pct
* In 4Q16, total volumes declined by 3.3 pct, with own beer
volumes down 3.0 pct
* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $919
million in 4Q16, compared to $2,561 million in 4Q15
* A challenging environment in Brazil has put pressure on
the consumer and impacted results
* Expect headwinds from the transactional foreign exchange
to continue through the first half of FY17 in brazil
See also:
Source text: bit.ly/2mbUXiX
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)