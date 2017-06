BRIEF-Sare supervisory board agrees to buy majority stake in Spółka Marketnews24

* SUPERVISORY BOARD AGREES TO BUY 83.35% STAKE IN ‍SPÓŁKA MARKETNEWS24 SP. Z O.O. FOR UP TO 310,00 ZLOTYS IN TOTAL​