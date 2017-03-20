WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 AB Science SA:
* Announces positive top-line results of final analysis from study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
* Phase 2/3 study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has met its pre-specified primary endpoint
* This is the first successful phase 3 trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in treatment of ALS
* AB science filed an application for marketing authorization of masitinib in ALS at EMA in September 2016
* In accordance with study protocol, final analysis was performed based on 394 patients treated for 48-weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.