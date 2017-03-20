March 20 AB Science SA:

* Announces positive top-line results of final analysis from study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* Phase 2/3 study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has met its pre-specified primary endpoint

* This is the first successful phase 3 trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in treatment of ALS

* AB science filed an application for marketing authorization of masitinib in ALS at EMA in September 2016

* In accordance with study protocol, final analysis was performed based on 394 patients treated for 48-weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)