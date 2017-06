May 17 AB SCIENCE SA:

* REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS

* AB SCIENCE WILL ASK FOR A RE-EXAMINATION WITH OPINION OF A SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY GROUP (SAG) TO EVALUATE BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE

* HAS IMPLEMENTED THE CORRECTIVE ACTIONS TO ADDRESS THE GCP FINDINGS

RE-EXAMINATION SHOULD LEAD THE CHMP TO DELIVER A SECOND OPINION IN Q4 2017