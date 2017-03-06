BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg
March 6 AB Science SA:
* Phase 3 asthma fully enrolled
* Final results will be available at end of 2017
* A new phase 3 study has been initiated in asthma uncontrolled by high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and with elevated eosinophil level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it starts the clinical trial for a Phase I clinical study of OTS167 in patients with breast cancer including Triple-Negative Breast Cancer