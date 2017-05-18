May 18 AB Science SA:

* PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA FOR MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS)

* ABOUT MASTINIB PHASE 3 STUDY, SAYS SAFETY WAS ACCEPTABLE WITH A POSITIVE BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE

* SAYS STUDY WAS A SUCCESS SHOWING MASITINIB TO BE A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE TREATMENT IN ALS