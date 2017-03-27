Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
March 27 Aban Offshore Ltd:
* Says award of new contract
* Says total contract value is about $72.365 million
* Says got LoA from ONGC for charter hire of drillship Aban Ice for 3 yrs
* Says deployment expected to commence during Q2 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2nVZ7Na Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)