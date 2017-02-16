WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 17 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :
* Abano advises shareholders to reject varied takeover offer
* The board is not soliciting bids for Abano
* Advised shareholders to reject revised partial takeover offer price from Healthcare Partners Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.