May 9 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:
* Sees FY17 gross revenue of NZ$277 million to NZ$281
million and revenue of NZ$231 million to NZ$235 million
* Expects FY17 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation to be NZ$30.7 million to NZ$31.9 million
* FY17 net profit after tax (NPAT) is expected to be NZ$9.7
million to NZ$10.5 million
* "Current expectation is that final FY17 dividend will be
at least equal to FY16 final dividend of 20 cents per share"
* FY17 underlying EBITDA is expected to be between NZ$31.5
million to NZ$32.7 million
* Lumino Dentists in New Zealand is expected to return to
normal long term trends of positive same store sales growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: