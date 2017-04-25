BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 Abans Enterprises Ltd
* March quarter net profit 126,000 rupees versus loss 369,000 rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 354.5 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2orJy0r) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17