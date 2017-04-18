US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Abb India Ltd
* Says to reinforce Bangladesh Power Grid
* Says won order worth around INR 1.78 billion, from Power Grid Company Of Bangladesh Ltd
* Says ABB India will build two new substations and upgrade two existing substations, all located in the south-eastern parts of Bangladesh
* Says order was booked in the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)