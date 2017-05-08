BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 8 Abb India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 881.7 million rupees
* March quarter total revenue from operations 23.19 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 442 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 21.24 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2qhbpRy) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body