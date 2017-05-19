May 19 Abbott India Ltd

* March quarter net profit 420.6 million rupees

* March quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 40 rupees per share