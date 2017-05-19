BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Abbott India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 420.6 million rupees
* March quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 40 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2rybzkQ) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body