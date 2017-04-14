BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT
* Abbott will pay $51 a share to acquire the diagnostic testing group instead of the earlier $56-a-share price - FT, citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2nLyoDG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results