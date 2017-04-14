April 14 Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT

* Abbott will pay $51 a share to acquire the diagnostic testing group instead of the earlier $56-a-share price - FT, citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2nLyoDG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)